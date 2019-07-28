Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 19,805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $226,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,709 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Facebook by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $267,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Facebook by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,424,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,998,376. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.39. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $10,732,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total transaction of $2,086,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

