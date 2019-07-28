Wealth Architects LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,622,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,456,999,000 after buying an additional 534,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,282,743,000 after buying an additional 271,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.69. 5,056,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,129. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.24. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $366.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.