Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 29,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,160,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $164,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Axel Springer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.20. 2,874,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.