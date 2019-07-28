Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stake in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,117 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBL & Associates Properties were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 55.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 105,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 154,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 65.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBL shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

CBL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,228. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.58, a PEG ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

