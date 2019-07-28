Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 501 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$60.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 446,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,324. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

