Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 2,767,524 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,737,000 after buying an additional 2,074,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,558,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,378,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,396,000 after buying an additional 1,686,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,320,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

