Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,135.2% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $36.60. 2,924,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,527. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $205,979.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,218 shares of company stock worth $4,548,824. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

