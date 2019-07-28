WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Short Interest Update

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,599,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 12,248,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In other news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $5,879,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $349,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 471,457 shares of company stock worth $38,588,620. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,462,000 after buying an additional 2,059,213 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,084,000 after buying an additional 777,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,635,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after buying an additional 504,048 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,550.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 431,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 415,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,225,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,929,000 after buying an additional 368,357 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,638. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $87.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 14.03%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

