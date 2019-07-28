Welch Group LLC Buys Shares of 456 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $231.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

