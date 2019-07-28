Welch Group LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 92,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 228,818 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 16,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $547,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 103,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,268. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $75.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

