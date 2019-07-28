Welch Group LLC Purchases 996 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 54.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302,503 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,121,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,660,000 after purchasing an additional 582,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,180,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Johnson Rice began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 16,583,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,402,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 177,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,641.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 239,801,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,660,865.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,577,542 shares of company stock valued at $30,896,641. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

