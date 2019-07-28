Welch Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Paychex worth $29,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 38,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $86.58. 1,113,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,263.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $1,538,369.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,057.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,735 shares of company stock worth $9,592,477. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

