Welch Group LLC Sells 3,498 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.8% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.5% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,063,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100,976 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

