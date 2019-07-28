Welch Group LLC Sells 695 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,300,000 after acquiring an additional 474,820 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 361,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 103,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,317,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949,209. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

