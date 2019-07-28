Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 34,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,260. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

