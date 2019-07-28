Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WERN. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.55.

WERN opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $627.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 297,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $5,957,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $1,887,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

