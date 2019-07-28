West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.810-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.05.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. The stock had a trading volume of 657,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.04. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $139.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In related news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $548,467.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,798.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.