West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.05.

NYSE:WST opened at $136.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $139.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $548,467.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,798.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

