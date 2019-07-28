Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyco Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Weyco Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,508. The stock has a market cap of $267.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.80. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, VP Allison Woss sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $85,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $53,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

