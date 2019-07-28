Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 237 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,851,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,421,000 after acquiring an additional 660,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $124,815,000 after acquiring an additional 566,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $46,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,728,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.