Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 43.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 26.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,776,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,600 shares of company stock worth $4,312,166. 77.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

CLR traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.42. 1,086,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

