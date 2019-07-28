Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $21.42 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 70,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 836,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.411 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.