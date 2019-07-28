Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 2,094 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after purchasing an additional 851,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Paypal by 1,188.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Paypal by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,346,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 291,200 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Paypal by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $3,371,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 553,821 shares in the company, valued at $62,238,403.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $12,245,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.49. 7,995,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

