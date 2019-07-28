WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 92,687 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 92,687 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.23% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 101,418 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 122,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 140,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $46,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,089,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,237.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $54,969.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,089,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,237.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 62,205 shares of company stock worth $197,554 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPI shares. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of IPI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 515,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,194. The stock has a market cap of $462.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.19. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.