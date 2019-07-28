WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 8,287 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in LHC Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.27. The stock had a trading volume of 296,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.62. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.84 and a 1-year high of $128.31.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $502.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.16 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,950,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $5,314,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

