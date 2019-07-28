WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $83,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. 642,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,607. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.86 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

