WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 56.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price objective on WD-40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

WD-40 stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.16. 86,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,422. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $149.38 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 16.45%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

