WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $871,000 Stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,299 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 483.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 787,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,206. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Kimberly C. Perry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,009 shares of company stock valued at $79,683.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

