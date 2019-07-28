WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,729.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioScrip in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

NYSE USPH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,081. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 19,860 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $2,370,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,125 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $361,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,083 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

