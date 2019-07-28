WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.04 Million in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,634,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 422.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.12. 36,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.34 and a 1-year high of $263.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.17. The company has a market cap of $914.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

