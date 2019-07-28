WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 21.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,362.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Gabelli downgraded KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

CNS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 74,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,413. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

