Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

WIT has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie cut shares of Wipro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura cut shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.76.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 1,131,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. Wipro has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Wipro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Wipro by 986.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,693,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wipro by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,743,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,740 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,590,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after buying an additional 1,382,067 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Wipro by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,932,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 746,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wipro by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,235,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 506,893 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

