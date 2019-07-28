WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $164,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 29,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,160,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,718 shares of company stock worth $11,171,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

