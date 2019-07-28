WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 765 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,153,000 after acquiring an additional 664,247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,621,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $13,905,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,626.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 227,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 219,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,236,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 199,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.65. 1,769,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $45.59 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

