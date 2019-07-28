WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $8.34 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,759,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,832,000 after buying an additional 170,861 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 964,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 936,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,070,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

