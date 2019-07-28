WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 1.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price objective on Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $87.54. 3,707,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,260. The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

