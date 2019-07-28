Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.16-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.16-3.23 EPS.

Shares of WH opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.61 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Michele Allen sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $251,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,975 shares of company stock worth $5,215,927. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

