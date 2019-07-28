Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Decreases Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,898,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Chemed by 141.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after buying an additional 85,132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,847,000 after buying an additional 66,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock traded up $12.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.01. 199,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,189. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $260.03 and a 52-week high of $387.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.20.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $211,132.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,688.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.67, for a total value of $1,990,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,846,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

