Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. 1,044,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 50.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 141.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 13,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $912,691.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $651,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,266.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,066 shares of company stock valued at $7,136,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.