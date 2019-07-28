Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 13,500 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,974,000 after buying an additional 329,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cognex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 574,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cognex by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 68,933 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In other news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,224. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.05. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

