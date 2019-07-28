Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 147,075 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,075 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Zynga were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

Zynga stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,883,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,717,526. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,020.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,298 shares of company stock valued at $991,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.