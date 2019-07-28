Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Trims Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,938,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,020,000 after acquiring an additional 122,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,611,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after acquiring an additional 679,691 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.96. 4,391,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,613. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, Director John C. Malone bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $9,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George bought 244,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,059,545.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,144,568 shares of company stock worth $14,292,546. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

