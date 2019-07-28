Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Trims Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,853 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Xerox were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.43. 1,442,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,315. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

