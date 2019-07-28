Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Fennec Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FENC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 11,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,728. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

