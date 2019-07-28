Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,709,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,601,000 after buying an additional 1,435,806 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,291,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,831,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,180,000 after buying an additional 157,790 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,485,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,219,000 after buying an additional 192,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,765,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,529. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $109.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

