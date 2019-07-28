Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $8,709,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160,940.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $70,722,950.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,421. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

