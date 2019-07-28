Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $8.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.22.

NYSE:SPR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,944,000 after purchasing an additional 255,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after purchasing an additional 158,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 827,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 122,970 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

