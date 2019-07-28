Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,005.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytRx in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 137,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $161.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Synlogic by 5,743.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Synlogic by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synlogic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synlogic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

