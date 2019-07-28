Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.58 Million

Brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to announce $82.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $346.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $350.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $390.09 million, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $393.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of KemPharm from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

NYSE:TH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 95,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James B. Archer bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $300,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,200 shares of company stock worth $443,496 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $9,646,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 107.2% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $80,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.