Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $11.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

NYSE UHS traded up $14.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,951. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

